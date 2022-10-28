media release: Artists' Night is run by artists for artists. In solidarity with the artists of the Wisconsin Triennial, Communication will be boycotting MMoCA Gallery Night this November. In addition, artists and venues alike want to make more opportunities to share our work with each other, so we have decided to create another opportunity to share art. Venues all over Madison will be participating in this alternative to the city's traditional gallery night, whether they're boycotting or not.

Communication will be open 6-8pm.

An after-party for Artists' Night will be held at Giant Jones Brewing 8-10pm.

VENUE LIST COMING SOON: https://www.facebook.com/events/415836827328111/

FOR VENUES: you can read more about participation and fees at the link - https://airtable.com/shrgD6h8fdfz2U58S

DEADLINE FOR FILLING OUT THE FORM IS Oct. 4. Email with any questions: info@communicationmadison.com

*Masks required for entry to the Communication building*

Accessibility notes for Communication: We have two steps to come in the front door, and a ramp in our back door for wheelchair access. There are two steps into the second portion of our building to reach the bathroom. Please let us know if we may assist you in accessing the space.