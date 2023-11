Artists Showcase

media release: Every weekend in November we will feature individual members at the Oregon Art Center. Each one will provide an up-close look at how they create their art. They will be talking about what inspired them, demonstrate the methods used, and explain how it all comes together.

Saturday, November 11: Francine Tompkins, mixed media

Sunday, November 12: Kristina Kastner, mixed media painting

Saturday - November 18: Francis Stanton, graphic arts

Sunday - November 19: Ann Kleckner, fused glass art

Saturday - November 25: Faye Antolec, fiber arts

Sunday - November 26: Bob Garvoille, woodworking

More information at 14southartists.com