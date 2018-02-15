press release: Arts researchers will share their work with each other and with campus colleagues, creating connections and encouraging dialogue.

Presentations for this event include: the new Community Arts Collaboratory (Erica Halverson, Kate Corby, Faisal Abdu’Allah, Stephanie Richards) and research into and recontextualization of woodblock printed dime novel covers in the Rare Books and Special Collections at Northern Illinois University (Jason Kartez).

RSVP requested.