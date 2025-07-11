Arts Alliance of Greater Lake Mills reception
Art Hub, Cambridge 145 W Main St, Cambridge, Wisconsin 53523
media release: First Friday Opening Reception Featuring Arts Alliance of Greater Lake Mills
Friday, July 11, 2025, 6-8pm @ Art Hub, 145 W Main, Cambridge. Exhibit up July 3-26.
Join us for this special evening featuring over 15 artists from the Arts Alliance of Greater Lake Mills. What a wonderful variety of works!
The Arts Alliance creates greater visibility for the arts in the greater Lake Mills area. Committed to providing arts opportunities for people of all ages, cultures and income levels, and connecting artists with each other.
Meet the artists, have good conversation, snack on light hors d'oeuvres, partake in some laughs and sip on one of the delicious beverages Art Hub has available for purchase.
It’s a good time had by all!
Here is a list of the exhibiting Artists:
Gus Bradt
Maribeth Conard
Michelle Damm
Leslie Demuth
Thomas Drolsum
Giana Enders
Debra Hetzel Hanson
Gail Juszczak
Kyle Kaufman
Greg Polacheck
Rick Santovec
Kristin Silva
Thomas " Bud " Skupniewitz
Mary Tilton
Teresa Vicars
