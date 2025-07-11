Arts Alliance of Greater Lake Mills reception

media release: First Friday Opening Reception Featuring Arts Alliance of Greater Lake Mills

Friday, July 11, 2025, 6-8pm @ Art Hub, 145 W Main, Cambridge. Exhibit up July 3-26.

Join us for this special evening featuring over 15 artists from the Arts Alliance of Greater Lake Mills. What a wonderful variety of works!

The Arts Alliance creates greater visibility for the arts in the greater Lake Mills area. Committed to providing arts opportunities for people of all ages, cultures and income levels, and connecting artists with each other.

Meet the artists, have good conversation, snack on light hors d'oeuvres, partake in some laughs and sip on one of the delicious beverages Art Hub has available for purchase.

It’s a good time had by all!

Here is a list of the exhibiting Artists:

Gus Bradt

Maribeth Conard

Michelle Damm

Leslie Demuth

Thomas Drolsum

Giana Enders

Debra Hetzel Hanson

Gail Juszczak

Kyle Kaufman

Greg Polacheck

Rick Santovec

Kristin Silva

Thomas " Bud " Skupniewitz

Mary Tilton

Teresa Vicars

