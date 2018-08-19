press release: Milton Area Chamber of Commerce Chicken BBQ & Arts and Crafts on the Lawn

Arts & Crafts on the Lawn hosted by: The Milton Historical Society / Milton House Museum

9:00am-4:00pm, Rain or Shine. 150 authentic arts & crafts vendors.

Chicken BBQ available from 10:00am –Until Gone. Chicken dinner includes potato salad, roll, cookie and beverage OR pulled pork sandwich dinner with chips and beverage.

Concert in the Park: Olivia Dvorak, 11:30am-1:30pm. Acoustic blues with a bite!

Car Show: 9:00am—4:00pm, Janesville Street. Sponsored by:TLC Restorations & Milton Lions Club

MACC $1,000 Cash Raffle Tickets $5 ea or 5 for $20. Winners announced at 1:30pm.