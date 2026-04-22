Arts & Craft Fair

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Pathways of Wisconsin Inc 2040 Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Pathways of Wisconsin Inc is hosting an art and craft fair May 2, 2026, from 9am -3pm. Located at 2040 Sherman Ave. We will have a brat and bake sale as well. All proceeds help to further the mission of Pathways of Wisconsin, supporting people with disabilities find and maintain employment and community.

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Pathways of Wisconsin Inc 2040 Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Fundraisers
Art Exhibits & Events
608-255-5011
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