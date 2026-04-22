Arts & Craft Fair
to
Pathways of Wisconsin Inc 2040 Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Pathways of Wisconsin Inc is hosting an art and craft fair May 2, 2026, from 9am -3pm. Located at 2040 Sherman Ave. We will have a brat and bake sale as well. All proceeds help to further the mission of Pathways of Wisconsin, supporting people with disabilities find and maintain employment and community.
Info
Pathways of Wisconsin Inc 2040 Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Fundraisers
Art Exhibits & Events