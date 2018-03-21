press release: On Arts Day, hundreds of arts, organization, business, political, governmental and civic leaders will come together to speak up for artistic opportunities, creative

expression and civic engagement. Arts Day is a great opportunity to show the power, benefit and impact of the arts in every corner of Wisconsin.

On Arts Day, arts, business, education, political, governmental, and civic leaders from across Wisconsin will call for the establishment of Wisconsin Creates, a new community cultural development program and a 21st century strategy to invest in creative people, institutions, businesses, and communities throughout Wisconsin. Senate Bill #284 and Assembly Bill #393 to establish Wisconsin Creates ha ve passed two legislative committees and are currently in front of the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee.

Now is the time to speak up for the arts and creativity and time for the state to invest in the arts to grow economic vitality, education for the 21st century, healthy, vibrant, communities, and engaged residents.

Arts Day 2018 includes: