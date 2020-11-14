ONLINE: Arts for All Wisconsin Telethon

media release: The 1st Annual ARTS for ALL Wisconsin Telethon on November 14 is an event you won't want to miss!

Join us for a live, online friend-raiser and fundraiser featuring local, regional, and international artists and advocates to raise support as more people with disabilities than ever are at risk of losing educational opportunities and connections.

Featuring segments with Freedy Johnston, Karen Olivo, Brian Ritchie, Timothy Simons, Marcus Truschinski , and more! Artists with disabilities will include Johnny Walsh, Magic Morgan, and AFA visual artists.

You'll also have a chance to buy art and much more. Drop in anytime or sit back with some popcorn and enjoy the whole show!

November 14 at 1pm

(a full schedule will be available soon)

www.artsforallwi.org/telethon