Live on Facebook

media release: Badger Talks Live: Quick Picks is short-form (15 min) virtual talk series featuring talent from the University of Wisconsin-Madison which brings exciting happenings, resources and talent to the people of Wisconsin and beyond. This Black History Month, the Division will highlight the various ways in which the arts create and activate spaces of belonging at UW–Madison, and in turn, improve individual wellbeing through conversations with arts faculty and staff, guest artists, and students.

In the first talk in this series, Professor Chris Walker, Division of the Arts Director, will share the Division’s mission, “The Arts for Everyone, Everywhere,” how the Division brings interdisciplinary scholarship to light, and how the arts contribute to wellness and belonging at the UW flagship campus.

Organizers: UW-Madison Division of the Arts, Badger Talks