media release: Come join us for a panel discussion with community artists on July 20th at the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra building (WYSO Room 202) from 1-2:30pm! Open to the public.

Panelists – TBA

As part of the celebration of Hancock Center for Creative Arts Therapies 40th anniversary, this panel will dialogue about the creative process with community artists and audience members. The focus of the panel will be asking the questions: how do the arts create spaces of connection and healing? What is the role of the arts in health? This will be a moderated discussion that includes Q&A from the audience. 😊