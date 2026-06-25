Arts + Literature Laboratory exhibits reception

media release: Arts + Literature Laboratory presents a series of exhibitions organized by the community curation project, LAB^4. on view Tuesday, July 7 through Saturday, August 29, 2026.

A reception will be held on Friday, July 10, 2026 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.

Gallery hours T-Fri 10:00am-5:00pm, Saturdays 12:00pm-5:00pm.

You Are Sitting Here With Us: A Comics Show: The exhibiting artists are Tomato Soup // Maile Lloyd, Mysterious Mouse // Katrina Koppa, Dodo // Noa Rickey, National Velvet // Oliver Grubel, Claudia Gonson // Vincent Mollina, and Citizen Christensen // GG Christensen. This

You Are Sitting Here With Us: A Comics Show is an interdisciplinary love letter to cartoonist and educator Lynda Barry. Each contributing artist is a former student of Barry’s, and each piece in this collection is informed by the pedagogy of storytelling, play, drawing, and writing outlined in Barry’s lifework. In her book Syllabus, Barry poses the question: “What do ideas look like when they are taking physical shape?” Through painting, sculpture, woodworking, puppetry, ceramics, textiles, and film, the six contributing artists engage with this question with curiosity and surprise. This exhibition honors the legacy of Barry with a curation of works that demonstrates how making comics inspires creativity across disciplines.

Tom Jones and Jennifer White Eagle duo exhibition

Threading Solidarity: Tatreez from Teejop to Palestine: featuring the work of the Teejop Tatreez Community and Women In Hebron: A Cooperative

Threading Solidarity honors the communal practice of traditional Palestinian embroidery, known as tatreez. While the earliest instances of cross-stitch in the region can be traced back to the 11th century, a proliferation of Palestinian tatreez occurred in the early 1800s. Motifs of flora and fauna adorned a wide range of things, from traditional wedding garb to everyday household items. A sudden shift in tatreez history occurred in 1948 because of Al-Nakba, Arabic for "the catastrophe", when invading Israeli forces ethnically cleansed 418 Palestinian villages, murdering 13,000-15,000, and displacing 750,000-800,000 Palestinians. Countless tatreez items, passed down through generations, were looted. Stitching became resistance in the face of an occupier who sought to erase Palestinian culture. Earlier centuries of the tatreez library are filled with numerous motifs for "Cypress Tree" and "Star"; After 1948, there grew the number of motifs for "The Bombing" and "Missile." The entire history of Palestine can be read through generations of these threads.

The exhibition highlights the work of tatreez practitioners in both Teejop and Hebron, Palestine. The collective in Hebron is comprised entirely of Palestinian women, while the local community is both multi-ethnic and multi-generational. This matrilineal practice that was once taught to most girls as young as 6 in Palestine has proliferated among first and second-generation Palestinians, and allies, in Teejop. Visitors are invited to honor Palestine and its enduring resilience across space and time.

Liubóv Szwako: Let Go, a solo exhibition

The work on display shows Liubóv's commitment to letting go, purposely painting over completed artworks. He watches as the expectations from the previous works vanish as the new layers form a new essence. You become better at what you practice; Liubóv practices letting go. The fear of the unknown doesn't come into play, it is all meant to be washed away anyway. This approach makes it easier to exist and to allows him to create more freely.