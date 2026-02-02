Arts + Literature Laboratory exhibits

media release: Arts + Literature Laboratory presents the next round of exhibitions, on display from Tuesday, March 3 through Saturday, April 18, 2026.

An opening reception for the new exhibitions at Arts + Literature Laboratory will be held Friday, March 13, 2026 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.

Sita & Other Sisters: BLUE NAGA

Sita and Other Sisters is a 15–30 minutes live, multimodal performance that weaves together poetry, embodied gesture, and audience participation. At its center is the figure of Sita, the heroine of the Ramayana epic, whose story has circulated across South and Southeast Asia in countless retellings. Sita is born from the Earth, wed to Rama, after being rescued from her abduction to Lanka, her purity was questioned. Though she walks through fire to prove her chastity, she remains doubted, ultimately exiled by Rama.

There will be a performance starting at 7:00pm during the Reception, and on two other Saturdays throughout the Exhibition, dates TBD.

In Thailand, Sita has been reappropriated as a symbol of resistance in the #MeToo movement, an emblem for survivors who refuse to carry the burden of shame imposed upon them. Drawing from this lineage, Sita & Other Sisters transforms performance into ritual. The artist stages a burial, inviting the audience to grieve collectively—not only for Sita, but for all women who have been subjected to violence, disbelief, and erasure.

The work unfolds as both mourning and refusal. By gathering the audience in a shared act of lamentation, Sita & Other Sisters disrupts the isolation of trauma and insists on the power of communal witness.

BLUE NAGA is a Thai interdisciplinary artist who works from a place of feminist haunting to create rituals that resist patriarchal and colonial narratives. Her works often animate female entities who refuse to forget violence through site-specific and participatory performances, installations, and video art. BLUE is currently a fine arts MFA candidate at UW-Madison. Her work has been showcased in multiple parts of the world, from London to Dubai, including at the UN Climate Meeting, COP28.

As the World Touches Us: Li Zhang

As the World Touches Us brings together two-dimensional silk paintings and three-dimensional ceramic works inspired by the natural world and quiet emotional experiences. Plants, growth, decay, and the passing of time serve as starting points for the work. Some paintings turn inward, tracing moments of loss, growth, and parting, where emotional shifts unfold quietly alongside natural change.

In the silk paintings, mineral pigment is slowly guided into the silk through careful control and sustained focus, a process rooted in traditional Chinese silk painting. Color is built through many thin layers applied over time. This slow method reflects natural rhythms such as blooming, fading, and renewal. Forms drawn from flowers, stems, and flowing movement appear and dissolve. Earlier layers remain visible beneath the surface, suggesting how memory and feeling remain present over time.

The ceramic works extend these ideas into physical space. Each piece is formed with varied shapes and hand-carved surfaces that recall vessels, stones, and weathered fragments shaped by time. Carved lines, uneven textures, and visible marks of touch reflect pressure, erosion, and revision, showing a balance between fragility and strength.

Together, silk and ceramic create a conversation between delicacy and solidity, surface and form. As the World Touches Us invites viewers to slow down and notice how the natural world quietly touches us, leaving lasting impressions on both material and self.

Li Zhang is an artist and educator at Iowa State University whose practice spans painting, drawing, and ceramics, with a focus on the relationship between the natural world and human experience, as well as the dialogue between Western and Eastern traditions. Her work has been exhibited in both national and international venues.

Li’s artistic practice draws inspiration from natural forms and processes, including growth, movement, transition, and the passage of time. Through silk painting, she works with mineral pigments layered carefully into silk, allowing translucency, texture, and gradual change to emerge. In her ceramic work, Li explores these same ideas through three-dimensional form, using hand-built shapes, carved surfaces, and visible traces of touch to reference vessels, stones, and weathered fragments shaped by time.

Rivering: Marilyn Prescott

In the Rivering Series, Marilyn Prescott explores the lush forest environment surrounding the Fox River in NE Wisconsin. In an exhibit consisting of over 30 paintings and artist’s books, the artist has used her long walks as the springboard for large, heavily textured mixed media paintings. Monotype collage, Oriental papers, silk stripping and other experimental and eccentric media coalesce into abstract paintings that feature luminous, atmospheric backgrounds layered with hints of plants, animals, twigs, ice, snow.

Taking up a challenge originating with Cezanne, Prescott wrestles with colliding perspectives to explore the scrambled rhythms of our perception and memory when applied to the natural world. Visual memories are internalized then recontextualized in the studio to create a concrete artifact of the earlier experience. The resulting works are fractured glimpses seen through the prism of time. Human consciousness thus assumes an equal role in the act of creation.

Marilyn Prescott’s current series flows from her long solitary walks and hikes along the Fox River. She describes herself as “the supervisor of accidents”-developing imagery intuitively, by responding to evolving colors, shapes, textures in acrylic paint and mixed media. The artist says of her work, “I don’t make vistas. I don’t want an appreciative distancing. I want you to come close, to get dirt under your nails. I want you to walk along with me; to join me in willful immersion into a natural world that may be time limited." Marilyn Prescott has a BA from California State University at Long Beach, and graduate work at California State University at Fullerton and the University of California at Irvine. She has exhibited nationally and her work is in significant institutional and corporate collections across the US. She moved to NE Wisconsin in 2023.