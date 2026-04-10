Arts + Literature Laboratory exhibits reception

media release: Arts + Literature Laboratory presents four new exhibitions organized by the community curation project, LAB^4, on view Tuesday, April 28 through Saturday, June 20, 2026.

A reception for all LAB^4 exhibitions will be held on Friday, May 8, 2026 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm. Join us again for a closing reception on Friday, June 20, 2026 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.

Gallery hours Tuesday-Friday 10:00am-5:00pm; Saturdays 12:00-5:00pm

Write… When Things Break, a solo exhibition featuring original portraits of Speculative Fiction Authors photographed by Nkechi Chibueze

Nkechi is a self taught photographer in fascinated with bodies, emotion, humor, and love. She has focused her efforts on locating and amplifying her subjects’ spiritual light to show them visions of themselves that they might never see otherwise. Her present focus is on comedians and authors.

Recast… When Things Break, a solo exhibition featuring the work of Tinuade Oyelowo

Working across disciplines, Oyelowo’s practice reclaims and recontextualizes materials and symbols associated with Blackness, transforming them into sites of visibility, resistance, and healing. Her work resists linear narratives, instead holding space for layered histories and lived experiences shaped by race, gender, and power. Through performance, sculptural forms, and installation, she interrogates cultural assumptions surrounding Black femininity while restoring value to objects and identities historically marginalized or dismissed.

Guided by a commitment to visibility as a pathway to healing, Oyelowo draws from personal memory and materials of her upbringing in Florida. In the artist’s own words, “I want to put into question the phobias, prejudices, and roles American life has placed upon Black femininity. By drawing on the materials of my upbringing, I am working to recast the perception of my future into expansive, previously inaccessible, states of being.”

Tinuade Oyelowo is a Nigerian American multidisciplinary artist based in Brooklyn whose practice moves across performance, installation, sculpture, and visual art. Rooted in the reclamation of the Black body, her work explores untold histories through the intersecting lenses of race, gender, political oppression, environmental decline, and class. Working from open ended questions, Oyelowo creates pieces that hold tension, memory, and transformation at once.

She earned a BFA in Theatre with an emphasis in Original Works from Cornish College of the Arts and later received an MFA from Brooklyn College’s PIMA Graduate Program.

Oyelowo has exhibited throughout New York at venues including Trestle Gallery, Clemente Soto Vélez Gallery, Art@Renaissance Gallery, Recession Art Gallery, 7 Dunham Gallery, and Brooklyn Open Studios. She was a 2015 Wassaic Project resident, installation residency at 5 Myles Gallery, and in 2022 presented digital work through the Roots Hotel franchise in Istanbul, Turkey. In October 2024 she was one of 200 selected for the Brooklyn Museum’s 200th Anniversary Exhibition.

Weave… When Things Break, a solo exhibition featuring the work of Leslie Iwai

Marked by her distinct attention to detail and sculptural pattern design, Leslie Iwai’s work unveils myriad connections between structure, form, and material. For her, installation becomes conceptual tailoring, a literal stitching of material, be it soft or hard- concrete or felt- to form designs that rest or suspend with visual ease to reveal underlying meaning. Inspired by her grandmother, an expert seamstress, Leslie finds joy using her engraved scissors and Japanese and English pattern rulers.

Leslie Iwai is an installation artist and sculptor who creates conceptual work informed by her education in mathematics, chemistry (Wayne State College, Nebraska) and architecture (MArch, Virginia Tech) She was the first recipient of the Bemis Community Arts Fellowship (2005) and most recently (2024) completed Cumulate, a 1% for Art public art project for the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Leslie was honored to be part of the Museum of Wisconsin Art’s Claiming Space: A New Century of Visionary Women (2021) and her artist residencies include AIR Serebe and Kimmel Harding Nelsen Center for the Arts. Leslie has taught in both academic and community settings in Wisconsin, Nebraska, Illinois, and New Mexico. She has been a contributing writer and artist for Image Journal and The Well (InterVarsity). Leslie enjoys living in Wisconsin with her husband where she creates art, collaborates, and connects with her community.

Reframe… When Things Break, a solo exhibition featuring the work of Heidi Parkes

Intermingling intuition and strategy, Parkes' diary quilts don't tell a linear story, but instead are a tool for reframing the past, envisioning the future, and documenting daily minutiae. They are inner dialogue made visible. Quilting is the microcosm in which she practices new ways of being—slowing down, cultivating new habits, reducing wastefulness—goals are set, and she stitches the things that she longs for, wants to be, and reminisces about. This strengthens neural pathways for caring, noticing, and loving the hard-to-love.

Before Heidi Parkes was born in Chicago, IL in 1982, her grandmother organized a collaborative family quilt to commemorate her birth. Now based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin her quilting and mending celebrate the hand, and her works explore the themes of diary, daily minutiae, manifesting, and cognitive reframing. Often using specific textiles, like an heirloom tablecloth, bed sheet, or cloth tea bag, Heidi adds subtle meaning and material memory from the start. Engaging in the worlds of art, quilts, mending, and social media, Heidi is an advocate for the domestic realms, slow stitching, and mindfulness. Find her on Instagram and YouTube. She has exhibited across the USA, in France, and in South Korea, and is a 2005 graduate from The School of the Art Institute of Chicago.