Arts + Literature Laboratory exhibits reception

media release: Two LAB^4 exhibitions, a group exhibition titled The Places We Make, and MT Kosobucki's Lifting the Veil, are on display in our galleries through Saturday, June 21, 2025.

The Places We Make explores themes around place and community and their influence on the artistic process. This group show features predominantly local and emerging artists. The exhibiting artists are Leela Benson, Maia Isabelle Brunel, Swan Ferraro, Kate Forer, Liz Light, Richard (R-Lo) Lopez, Desere Mayo, Samantha Jane Mullen, Ciel Skal, Anne E Stoner, and Yan Yang.

Lifting the Veil explores the processes, inspirations and faces behind the art in The Places We Make exhibition in the first floor galleries. Photographer MT Kosobucki invites viewers to look beyond the finished artwork and directly into the act of creation itself

A reception for both LAB^4 exhibitions will be held on Gallery Night, Friday, May 16, 2025, from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

The LAB^4 community curatorial project was made possible with a Special Project Grant from The Ruth Foundation for the Arts