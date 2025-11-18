Arts + Literature Laboratory exhibits

media release: The latest round of exhibitions at Arts + Literature Laboratory, featuring Bridge Work artists Chele Ramos and Maria Schirmer, as well as Erika Rosales and Vesna Jovanovic, will have a soft open on Tuesday, November 18, and will remain on display through December 20, 2025.

All four exhibitions will have an opening reception on Saturday, November 22, 2025, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, and both Bridge Work artists, Ramos and Schirmer, will present artist talks after 6:00pm.

Ramos is a Madison-raised, self-taught portrait artist whose practice uses expressive realism to explore human emotion, identity, and mental health awareness. Her exhibition, Shades of the Mind, is an intimate exploration of mental health based on her own lived experience. The body of work is comprised of 15 self-portraits. These portraits capture various emotional states, including contemplation, emotional intensity, internal chaos, quiet clarity, and healing. Chele hopes that by sharing her mental and emotional journey, viewers will be invited to reflect on their own, recognizing that healing is not linear and requires feeling deeply and honestly.

Schirmer is an interdisciplinary artist who works under the pseudonym Erasmia Press. Her work blends ancient and modern technologies, often combining typography and illustrations through printmaking, book arts, and community murals. Her exhibition, Becoming: an oak savanna laboratory, is inspired by the oak savanna, which was once Wisconsin's predominant ecosystem but is now among the most endangered globally. The project reflects cycles of loss, renewal, and time, inviting viewers into a space of regeneration, remembrance, and imagination. The exhibit also features a Wishing Well by the late Sylvie Rosenthal; the wishes it once held have been transformed into seeds, and visitors can now take an acorn talisman, representing a wish ready to take root.

Rosales is a self-taught multidisciplinary artist from Mexico now based in Madison, Wisconsin. Her work is inspired by her exploration of reconnection, spirituality, liberation, and returning to self, stemming partly from the challenges of her earthly experience, including living as an undocumented immigrant with DACA status. Her exhibition, Primordial Echoes / Ecos Primordiales, explores the juxtaposition of ethereal and earthly imprints of universal energetic forces. It emphasizes the transformation of a fundamental essence into physical forms, highlighting the connection between the divine origin and physical existence. Viewers are invited to engage with the pieces beyond their five senses and embark on a spiritual journey, connecting the material and immaterial.

Jovanovic is a Chicago-based artist whose work centers on how individuals experience the world through their bodies and how societal norms shape those experiences. She is known for creating works on paper that combine poured ink with precise painting and drawing. Her exhibition, Cavities and Heights, grew out of her fascination with medieval French carnivals. These carnivals were body-centered events celebrating bodily taboos, food, dance, and laughter, standing in contrast to doctrines that rejected the body. In her recent body of work, Jovanovic pours diluted ink onto sheets of polypropylene. She then responds to the random ink textures by adding precise forms that are simultaneously uncomfortable and enticing