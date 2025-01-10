Arts + Literature Laboratory exhibits

media release: Arts + Literature Laboratory presents for new exhibitions, on display from Friday, January 10, 2025 through Saturday, March 1, 2025.

A "First Look" for the new exhibitions will be held Friday, January 10, 2025 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Note: this will be a mask-required event.

An opening reception for the new exhibitions will be held Friday, January 24, 2025 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. This event will be mask-optional.

More on the exhibitions:

In the Vernacular: People, Places and Things, an exhibition by Hannah O'Hare Bennett

An artist talk and market will be held Saturday, February 22, 2025 from 11:00am to 1:00pm. Watch here for details as the date approaches.

In the Vernacular is an exhibition of low relief, multimedia tapestries from Hannah O'Hare Bennett's People Places and Things/Gente Lugares y Cosas project exploring memory, cultural dislocation and adaptation, and love of a very specific place. Twenty years ago, the artist was a Peace Corps volunteer in a tiny village in southern Ecuador called Quillin. This exhibition is a celebration of incongruity, imperfect language, and incredible luck.

Exhibition Statement:

I make work that is in the broadest sense about human relationships to the landscape. In this current body of multimedia tapestries the “landscape” is both a specific community in a particular region of the world and the internal emotional journey of a person who has purposely chosen to be a foreigner. It is inspired by my experience two decades ago when I lived in an Ecuadorian village for two years as a Peace Corps volunteer. Everything was disorienting when I first arrived–the mountainous landscape, the language, some aspects of the culture; there was no choice but to adjust, learn the language, and humble myself in the face of many missteps and mistakes.

In the tapestries, recognizable images emerge in some places and are obscured in others, materially expressing the moments of understanding that emerged as I gradually integrated into the community, Quillin, Loja, population 60. By mending together disparate materials into something new and whole, I honor my memories of that time and the people who were a part of my life (and remain so now). One of the ways that my village neighbors and I built relationships was by doing manual work together, like shelling mountains of corn, making empanadas, spinning wool from the sheep. There is an echo of those repetitive, cumulative activities in many of the processes I use in my art. Ultimately, this work is about human connection to each other and to the landscape, both of which were an inescapable fact of village life.

As I have worked on this project, which I call People Places and Things/Gente Lugares y Cosas, over the last few years, it has occured to me that I am most interested in the "vernacular." In June, I returned to Ecuador for the first time in 12 years. Walking around the working class Quito neighborhood where my hotel was in those first days, I realized that the unplanned juxtaposition of materials in the houses and businesses had unconsciously crept into my current work. A few days later I was in the far south of the country, back in tiny Quillin, learning about weaving from the last two people who use a loom there. The plain wool blankets they produce come entirely from that community, and served the purpose of keeping people warm at night. They exist entirely within the economy of Quillin.

Grief Wave, an exhibition by Jennifer Bastian

Exhibition Statement:

The death of my second mother, Beverly, cracked open a wound in me that I have been unable and unwilling to sew shut. It’s always been there, but for most of my life I was able to hide it. A wound of childhood trauma, unknown neurodivergence, many things one masks to exist in a society not structured for them. All of the work in this exhibition began after Bev’s death and was in direct response to the pain and the very intense love I have for her.

After Bev died, the absolute urgency and abandon I have felt to FEEL and SAY and DO has felt like a compulsion. I cannot stop building candle wax mountains, or sewing fluffy stuffed teardrops. I no longer have an inner voice questioning whether my work is “good” or whether anyone will like it. I need to make it, so I do.

The directness I feel these days stops me from considering whether someone will understand what I mean by a photograph or a quilt. I must tell them quite clearly. And so I will tell you: it means love, it means liberation from oppressive family or societal systems, it means justice. This work began with the death of one of the people I have loved most in my life, and who helped to teach me how to love. Now my heart circles the globe. It will never again be closed to love and to pain, and to my own responsibility to those around me.

Pleasure is Power: The Pleasure Art of Sami Schalk and Sam Waldron

Exhibition Statement:

Pleasure is Power: The Pleasure Art of Sami Schalk and Sam Waldron is celebration of Pleasure Art and Activism. Through photographs, film, and collage, Schalk and Waldron invite audiences into intimate and public spaces where pleasure is a liberatory and political act that centers joy and self-love as tools for a collective revolution.

Recombination, an exhibition by Vera Scekic

Exhibition Statement:

My art practice is an analog response to developments in the life sciences that are enabling alterations to the genomes of a range of organisms, including humans. It is also an argument for the continued relevance of painting in a digital era and an endorsement of the medium’s ability to reflect human experience and identity through time.

Adopting the visual culture of biology as metaphor and armature, I treat paint as if it were an organism, exploring its material, chromatic and formal properties using a process that combines chance occurrences with a systematic approach. The methodology guiding my practice is time-intensive and requires experimentation with paint and thinning agents; pouring, peeling, sanding and layering; and an ongoing dialogue with elements from older, disassembled works. As the surface of the painting develops, it becomes a record of my negotiations between opacity and translucency, flatness and dimensionality, expansion and containment, chance and control.

In biology, “recombination” is a process whereby genetic material from disparate sources is combined, either naturally (within gametes, for example) or in the lab to create new DNA, proteins and organisms. The biological process parallels the way I create my paintings: by repeatedly inserting chance into a “rules-based” method of working while reintegrating elements from prior paintings (paint membranes, contours and scans of paint pours, deconstructed surfaces, etc.) into new works. In this exhibition, the title references both the biological and studio process.