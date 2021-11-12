Arts + Literature Laboratory Open House

press release: Join Arts + Literature Laboratory Friday through Sunday, November 12-14, for an Open House Weekend to celebrate our new space. We'll kick off the weekend with a Gallery Night reception featuring an artist talk by Jason S. Yi and open studios by several local artists. Saturday and Sunday will include youth and family workshops, performances, a read-in, and a special Watershed Reading featuring Nikki Wallschlaeger. We'll close the weekend with the Emma Dayhuff Trio Sunday evening.

Find the schedule at artlitlab.org/calendar.