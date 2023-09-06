Arts + Literature Laboratory Volunteer Orientation

media release: Would you like to help Arts + Literature Laboratory present over 200 events each year? Do you want to meet others who also want to support the visual, literary, and performing arts in Madison?

Public Programs Coordinator James Kreul will lead the next Volunteer Orientation Meeting on Wednesday, September 6 at 6:00pm. Orientation Meetings usually are 75 minutes, ending at approximately 7:15pm.

Please sign up for the next Volunteer Orientation Meeting using the form at our Volunteer Page. On that form you can tell us more about your interests and skills so that we can match you with events and activities.

We look forward to hearing from you! Questions? Contact James Kreul at james@artlitlab.org