press release: Join thousands of visitors at the 7th annual Artspire, an all-inclusive free event that attracts, engages and connects our diverse community through meaningful arts experiences.

Artspire will feature entertainment and multi-cultural arts performances throughout the day on several stages. Performances will showcase visual, performing, literary arts, dance and more along the beautiful Mississippi River and is designed to represent and engage all peoples and cultures in the La Crosse area.

Browse more than 50 juried artists at the Art Fair showcasing and selling a variety of fine arts includes pottery, jewelry, paintings, photography, sculptures, and more.

Interactive art stations will provide fun for all ages and diverse food vendors will provide mouth-watering eats.

Artspire is presented by Pump House Regional Arts Center and held in the Arts District of La Crosse, Wisconsin.