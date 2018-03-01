press release: Presented by University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Department of Theatre and Drama / University Theatre

Performances will be held in the Mitchell Theatre, Vilas Hall,821 University Avenue

Ticket Prices:

$20 Adult; $18 Senior (62 +); $10 Children (K-12); $10 Group Sales (10 tickets or more); $13 UW Students (ID)

To Order Tickets: 1. Call 608-265-2787 or 2. Online www.arts.wisc.edu (Convenience fees apply to all phone and online orders) or 3. Walk up sales: Vilas Hall Box Office, 821 University Avenue, Monday – Friday | 11:30am – 2:30pm May 15-June 25 (closed May 1-14)

or Memorial Union Box Office, 800 Langdon Street, Monday – Friday | 11:30am – 5:30pm (no convenience fees for in-person orders)