ArtWorks Holiday Art & Gifts Show

press release: November 2, 10 am - 4 pm; November 3, 10 am - 3 pm, Klein’s Floral and Greenhouse

This is the 2nd annual show at Klein's Floral and Greenhouse, 3758 E. Washington Ave. Madison. Art shoppers are looking for unique one-of-a-kind items for themselves and to give as gifts, as we start to head into the holiday season.

Ceramics, Paintings, Fiber, Jewelry, Photography, Glass, Sculpture, Wood and more. This is a Juried Art Show.

This is a boutique show of just 29 artists, located at a totally renovated and redesigned Greenhouse on the east side of Madison. Right on the main thoroughfare of Madison, at the intersection of Hwy 51 and 151. We will be located in the Greenhouse, inside the main entrance of the store.

For more information go to www.artworkswisconsin.com