press release: We're turning it inside out! That's right, we are turning our inside art show to the outside to keep everyone safe.

ArtWorks: Spring will be located at the newly renovated Garver Feed Mill, 3241 Garver Green, Madison. Shoppers are looking for quality art from local artists. Located on Madison's Near East Side, the Garver Feed Mill is a multi-faceted destination. You can view more information about Garver Feed Mill at www.garverfeedmill.com

Join us on June 20 (rain date: June 21) This will be a smaller show, limited to just 10 booths. This is part of what art shows are going to look like in the future. The area will have limitations, including:

a. Face masks required for everyone in the art show area

b. Booths will be spaces out to give additional room for social distancing

c. ALL transactions must be "touchless". Electronic payment only. No cash, no checks.

d, Attendees must maintain social distancing. We may need to limit the number of attendees coming into the show area at any given time

e. Hand sanitizer will be available

Anyone not conforming to these policies will be asked to leave the private property. We need your cooperation to be able to put this event together and be successful.

All arrangements are subject to change to conform to quickly changing conditions.

We also need volunteers to help control the area. If you know of someone who would be willing to help with a 2 to 4 hour shift, please have them contact Colin at artworkswisconsin@gmail.com