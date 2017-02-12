press release: The Monroe Street Arts Center (MSAC) will host the twelfth annual Arty Gras fundraiser on Monday, February 12, 2018 at Gates & Brovi,. Event proceeds support the center by providing scholarships for students in music and visual arts. Arty Gras also underwrites the center’s operations helping to keep fees for music and art affordable for families. This year MSAC provided classes and workshops for over 1,500 students. $50/ticket