Aruṇ Lūthrā & Gabriel Wade Quintet

× Expand Alex Troesch The fall 2021 UW-Madison Division of the Arts Interdisciplinary Artist-in-Residence Teaching Program presenter is composer and saxophonist Arun Luthra.

media release: Experience an evening of inventive jazz, rich musical textures, and world-class musicianship at Café CODA!

Join us Friday, November 13, at 7 PM and 9 PM as the Gabriel Wade & Aruṇ Lūthrā Quintet takes the stage for a night of creative expression and dynamic live jazz.

Bringing together five accomplished musicians, this ensemble features Gabriel Wade on trumpet and Aruṇ Lūthrā on tenor and soprano saxophones and konnakol, the South Indian art of vocal percussion through rhythmic syllables. Joined by Chris Rottmayer on piano, Nick Moran on contrabass, and Jonathan Garrett on drums, the quintet brings together expressive horn work, intricate rhythms, and a powerful instrumental dialogue.

With a lineup that blends trumpet, saxophone, piano, bass, drums, and the distinctive rhythmic language of konnakol, this performance promises an engaging musical experience for adventurous listeners and devoted jazz fans alike.

Whether you're a longtime jazz enthusiast or looking to discover something new, join us for an evening of musicianship, improvisation, and creative energy in the intimate atmosphere of Café CODA.

Aruṇ Lūthrā (Hindī: अरुण लूथरा) is one of New York's premier saxophonists, an award-winning composer, and an exponent of konnakol – the Carnatic (South Indian classical) music art form of vocalizing rhythms. As the leader of his Konnakol Jazz Project, he is one of the small group of U.S. musicians of South Asian heritage who have continued to explore the possibilities of fusing jazz with elements of Indian classical music, as well as drawing from the myriad cultures and traditions which he embodies, to create a vibrant new sound and style. Luthra has performed with his Konnakol Jazz Project across the United States as well as in Japan, the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and South America.

www.ArunLuthra.NET

www.KonnakolJazzProject.com

ArunLuthra.Bandcamp.com

SoundCloud.com/ArunLuthra

YouTube.com/ArunLuthraMusic

Arun Luthra is a D'Addario Woodwinds artist

Arun Luthra endorses the ReedGeek reed tool