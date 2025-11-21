Arun Luthra, Isaiah Dobbins Jeff Weiss & Simone Dunai

media release: Join us for an evening of vibrant jazz and rhythmic creativity at Café Coda’s Third Fridays U.W. Happy Hour! This special night features Aruṇ Lūthrā, professor of jazz saxophone, konnakol & rhythm, on saxophones and konnakol, joined by an outstanding group of University of Wisconsin musicians: Isaiah Dobbins (B.A. ’26) on piano, Jeff Weiss (D.M.A. ’28) on contrabass, and Simone Dunai (B.Sc. ’29) on drums.

Experience an inspired mix of talent, improvisation, and energy as UW’s rising jazz artists perform alongside one of Madison’s leading educators and performers.