The fall 2021 UW-Madison Division of the Arts Interdisciplinary Artist-in-Residence Teaching Program presenter is composer and saxophonist Arun Luthra.

media release: Aruṇ Lūthrā & Todd Hammes present a dynamic cross-cultural collaboration blending jazz improvisation with the rhythmic language of South Indian classical music. Award-winning saxophonist Aruṇ Lūthrā, leader of the Konnakol Jazz Project, fuses soaring jazz lines with konnakol, the Carnatic art of vocalized rhythm. Joining him is Todd Hammes, a composer, percussionist, and tabla player whose global musical journey brings depth, spontaneity, and powerful rhythm to this immersive live performance.

Aruṇ Lūthrā (Hindī: अरुण लूथरा) is one of New York's premier saxophonists, an award-winning composer, and an exponent of konnakol – the Carnatic (South Indian classical) music art form of vocalizing rhythms. As the leader of his Konnakol Jazz Project, he is one of the small group of U.S. musicians of South Asian heritage who have continued to explore the possibilities of fusing jazz with elements of Indian classical music, as well as drawing from the myriad cultures and traditions which he embodies, to create a vibrant new sound and style. Luthra has performed with his Konnakol Jazz Project across the United States as well as in Japan, the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and South America.

