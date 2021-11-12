Arun Luthra with UW Contemporary Jazz Ensemble

× Expand Alex Troesch The fall 2021 UW-Madison Division of the Arts Interdisciplinary Artist-in-Residence Teaching Program presenter is composer and saxophonist Arun Luthra.

media release:

Konnakol lecture with musical demonstrations performed by Arun Luthra with the Contemporary Jazz Ensemble (Mead Witter School of Music). Event presented by the Center for South Asia. The concert will be live streamed and the video will also be posted to Mead Witter School of Music’s YouTube channel.

Saxophonist, composer, and konnakol artist Arun Luthra is an American musician of Indian heritage who fuses modern post-bop Black American Music with elements of Indian classical music – especially konnakol (South Indian classical music vocal percussion). He connects a wide range of modern and classic musical influences to create a vibrant new sound and style. Arun Luthra is the fall 2021 interdisciplinary artist-in-residence. His residency is presented by the Division of the Arts and is hosted by Mead Witter School of Music with Johannes Wallmann as lead faculty. For a list of other events and residency details including, co-sponsors, visit https://go.wisc.edu/luthra

The fall 2021 Interdisciplinary Artist-in-Residence Teaching Program is presented by the UW–Madison Division of the Arts and hosted by the Mead Witter School of Music with Professor Johannes Wallmann as lead faculty. Wallmann is also the Director of Jazz Studies. Co-sponsors include the Center for South Asia, the Department of Anthropology and the Wisconsin Union Theater along with the Arts + Literature Laboratory and the Wisconsin Science Festival.

The UW–Madison Division of the Arts has hosted world-class artists-in-residence since 1995 and formally launched the Interdisciplinary Arts Residency Program (IARP) in 1999. This program brings innovative artists to UW–Madison to teach semester-long, interdisciplinary courses and to publicly present their work for campus and community audiences. The program recently changed its name to the Interdisciplinary Artist-in-Residence Teaching (IART) Program. IART is made possible by funding from the university’s Office of the Provost.