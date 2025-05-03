media release: Arun Ramamurthy Trio (ART) brings together South Indian classical Carnatic music and contemporary jazz. Boundaries are blurred in this organic and seamless integration of styles as the group expands on traditional forms in explosive, improvisational flights of fancy. The trio freely explores the kindred spirit of raga music and jazz, resulting in a deeply invigorating and spiritual experience. ART's collaborative sound is driven by the dynamic rhythm section of drummer Sameer Gupta & and electric bassist Damon Banks. Arun’s original work tells stories of migration and cultural connection. His commissioned work from CMA's New Jazz Works, "New Moon Suite" shines a light on the teachings and wisdom of our ancestors, and the lessons we take on our own personal journeys. The 4-movement work premiered in late 2022 in NYC, and will be released as a studio recording in 2024.

Featured performance venues have include Jazz at Lincoln Center, Bimhuis (Amsterdam), LantarenVenster (Rotterdam), Joe’s Pub, The Jazz Gallery, Ragas Live Festival at Pioneer Works, Kennedy Center, Philadelphia Museum of Art, Cornelia Street Cafe, Brooklyn Raga Massive and more.

“…..a captivating and inspirational listening experience, worthy of the highest recommendation for multicultural music collections.” (Midwest Book Review)

​"...Ramamurthy's violin more than anything makes the connection between India and America clear." (SomethingElse)