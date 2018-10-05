press release: When you run or walk in an Aruna Race, you run for a specific enslaved woman by name, like Reshma. You run for her freedom.

One-hundred percent of participant registration fees and donations go to free, empower, and employ sexually enslaved women.

Saturday, October 5, 2019. Both races start at 10:00 a.m. Packet pick-up and walk-up registration opens at 9:00 a.m. Brittingham Park, W. Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53715

Events: 5K and 1-Mile. CLICK HERE to view course maps.

Host: The Aruna Project, a US non-profit dedicated to freeing, empowering, and employing sexually enslaved women in India.

Why Run or Walk? Run or walk for an enslaved woman by name whom the Aruna Project staff personally know and are working to free from the brothels. Thanks to local race sponsors covering race expenses, 100 percent of registration fees and donations go to bring and sustain freedom to women in desperate need of new beginnings.

Each race participant will receive a t-shirt and an athletic drawstring backpack made by free Aruna Artisans. Each finisher will also receive a 2019 race medal. Sign up early to guarantee t-shirt size and availability.

After-Party: Join us for a celebratory thank you party after you cross the finish line featuring food, music, and activities.