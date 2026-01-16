As You Like It

American Players Theatre, Spring Green 5950 Golf Course Road, Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588

media release: By William Shakespeare 

Directed by Laura Rook 

Rosalind and Celia are best friends and cousins. But when Celia’s father, the Duke, begins to see Rosalind as a threat to his daughter’s future prosperity, the two women prepare disguises (with Rosalind pretending to be a boy named Ganymede) and escape to the Forest of Arden. Meanwhile, Orlando, a young gentleman who had previously fallen for Rosalind, is also forced to flee to that very same forest. There, he meets “Ganymede,” who promises to teach him how to woo Rosalind. All that plus a band of merry forest-dwelling misfits make for a great Shakespearean comedy. 

In repertory, 6/6-10/4.

Theater & Dance
