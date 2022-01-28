Asagraum, Avernal Moon, Ruin Dweller
The Wisco/Willy Street Pub & Grill 852 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
https://facebook.com/events/s/asagraum-netherlands-avernal-m/464289445088228/
media release: A Night of International Black Metal @The Wisco 852 Williamson St. Madison, WI
8:00PM ~ $12 Cover Day Of Show ~ Ages 21+
Asagraum - Satanic Black Metal Coven from the Netherlands
https://www.facebook.com/asagraum
https://edgedcircleproductions.bandcamp.com/album/dawn-of-infinite-fire
Avernal Moon - Pagan Black Metal from Colombia
https://www.facebook.com/avernalmoon
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AObuP_7Ffl8
Ruin Dweller - Crusty Blackened Old School Death Metal from Madison