Asagraum, Avernal Moon, Ruin Dweller

The Wisco/Willy Street Pub & Grill 852 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

https://facebook.com/events/s/asagraum-netherlands-avernal-m/464289445088228/

media release: A Night of International Black Metal @The Wisco 852 Williamson St. Madison, WI

8:00PM ~ $12 Cover Day Of Show ~ Ages 21+

Asagraum - Satanic Black Metal Coven from the Netherlands

https://www.facebook.com/asagraum

https://edgedcircleproductions.bandcamp.com/album/dawn-of-infinite-fire

Avernal Moon - Pagan Black Metal from Colombia

https://www.facebook.com/avernalmoon

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AObuP_7Ffl8

Ruin Dweller - Crusty Blackened Old School Death Metal from Madison

https://ruindweller.bandcamp.com/

