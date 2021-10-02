ASES National Solar Tour

media release: Join American Solar Energy Society on October 2-3, 2021 as hundreds of people across the nation show off their solar homes and businesses. During this two-day event, solar owners and supporters will have a chance to connect, ask and answer questions, and participate in a nationwide in-person and virtual solar experience.

Tour stops include Poem Homes, Spring Green's first net zero energy home. Learn how this solar-powered, super-insulated home works. Find out what makes it a prototype for environmentally friendly construction and how to build with non-toxic materials. See how spacious a small modern-style home can be, especially for those who want to “age-in-place”