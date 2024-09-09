media release: A Room of One's Own is thrilled to welcome a full panel of authors for a discussion on the freshly revised and expanded ten-year anniversary edition of Asexualities: Feminist and Queer Perspectives. Join us for an engaging conversation with featured editors and contributors KJ Cerankowski, Megan Milks, Yo-Ling Chen, Ela Przybyło, Joe Jukes, Anna Kurowicka, and Canton Winer.

This is a virtual event hosted on Crowdcast.

About the Book

As one of the first book-length collections of critical essays on the topic of asexuality, Asexualities: Feminist and Queer Perspectives became a foundational text in the burgeoning field of asexuality studies. This revised and expanded ten-year anniversary edition both celebrates the book’s impact and features new scholarship at the vanguard of the field.

While this edition includes some of the most-cited original chapters, it also features critical updates as well as new, innovative work by both up-and-coming and established scholars and activists from around the world. It brings in more global perspectives on asexualities, engages intersectionally with international formations of race and racialization, critiques global capital’s effects on identity and kinship, examines how digital worlds shape lived realities, considers posthuman becomings, experiments with the form of the manifesto, and imagines love and relation in ecologies that exceed and even supersede the human.

This cutting-edge, multidisciplinary, interdisciplinary book serves as a valuable resource for everyone—from those who are just beginning their critical exploration of asexualities to advanced researchers who seek to deepen their theoretical engagements with the field.

KJ Cerankowski is the author of Suture: Trauma and Trans Becoming (2021) and the forthcoming book Nothing Wanting: Asexuality and the Matter of Absence. He is Associate Professor of Comparative American Studies and Gender, Sexuality, & Feminist Studies at Oberlin College.

Megan Milks is the author of Margaret and the Mystery of the Missing Body (2021) and Slug and Other Stories (2021), as well as Tori Amos Bootleg Webring (2021). They teach writing and gender studies at The New School and Pace University.

Yo-Ling Chen is a writer and independent scholar based in Taipei. Their writing and research focuses on ethics, gender studies, and asexuality studies.

Ela Przybyło is Associate Professor and Graduate Director in English and core faculty in Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies at Illinois State University. She is the author of Asexual Erotics: Intimate Readings of Compulsory Sexuality (2019) and Ungendering Menstruation (2024), as well as an editor of On the Politics of Ugliness (2018). Ela is a founding and managing editor of the peer-reviewed, open access journal Feral Feminisms.

Joe Jukes is an emerging scholar and Ph.D. researcher at the Centre for Transforming Sexuality and Gender, University of Brighton. They have published on queer friendship and nonsexuality in film, and research the social and emotional geographies of rural queers.

Anna Kurowicka works at the American Studies Center at University of Warsaw. She has published on asexuality, disability, and science fiction.

Canton Winer is the author of various articles examining the intersections of gender and sexuality in journals including Sociological Inquiry, Sociology Compass, Sexualities, and Feminist Pedagogy. He is Assistant Professor of Sociology and Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies at Northern Illinois University.