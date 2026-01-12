× Expand courtesy WME A person sits on some steps. Ashley Gavin

7 pm on 3/12 and 7 & 9:30 pm, 3/13-14. $42-$31.

media release: Ashley Gavin has been featured on Comedy Central, Netflix, Just For Laughs, and more. Her critically acclaimed YouTube special has amassed over 1 million views. She’s best known for her viral social media clips, where her bold, raw audience interactions, authenticity, and relentless energy set her apart. Her podcast, “We’re Having Gay Sex” (don’t worry, the show is for everyone), regularly tops international charts and was named one of the best podcasts of the year by Paste Magazine. While Ashley is popular for her crowd work, this show will feature primarily written material—with her signature edge intact.