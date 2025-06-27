Ashley Ryan, Chris Perrine, Kaylin Kole, Dylan Holmes

media release: Little Bit of Nash – Live in Cottage Grove!

Bringing the heart of Nashville to Wisconsin. Get ready for an unforgettable evening of live music featuring four incredible singer-songwriters straight from Music City for four hours of high-energy, interactive performances.

With a mix of originals, country classics, fan favs and audience requests, this event promises a true Nashville-style experience right in the heart of Wisconsin.

Whether you're a country fan or just looking for some great live music and a lot of fun, this is the place to be!