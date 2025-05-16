× Expand MSCR East High School Attendees at a past Asian-American Celebration Night event. Attendees at a past Asian-American Celebration Night event.

media release: The United Asian Consortium is holding an Asian-American Celebration Night on Friday, May 16, at Madison East High School, 2222 East Washington Avenue, 5-8:30pm. Families are invited to attend this free event and learn more about Asian culture. An Asian cuisine dinner is provided (limited), starting at 5pm in the school cafeteria area. Enjoy Asian inspired arts and crafts like creating Chinese lanterns, masks, photobooth and more! The entertainment showcase begins at 7:00pm and includes an Asian cultural fashion show, dancing and taiko drumming in the theater.

“Prepare for a cultural immersion at East High School”, describes Mayder Lor, MSCR High School Recreation Specialist and event coordinator. “This year’s theme is Cherry Blossom which offers a unique learning opportunity. The United Asian Club aims to illuminate the spectrum of Asian cultures through interactive activities, performance, and a communal dinner. We encourage everyone to join us in this enriching experience!”

The MSCR United Asian Clubs at East, West, Memorial and La Follette High School alongside Sun Prairie East High School and Monona Grove High School’s Asian Clubs are taking the lead on organizing this family engagement night and resource fair. This special night is open to all people to connect and learn about other Asian cultures.

Deja Yang, our United Asian Club member and photographer, enjoys planning for this event because she feels like Asian cultures aren’t really represented out into the world. Yang describes, “By creating our Asian-American Celebration Night event it showcases the uniqueness of the many beautiful Asian cultures as whole together.”

Lor is passionate about this celebration, her family is from Ban Tha Din Diang Tai, Laos. “I want community members to learn about and appreciate our Asian heritage.”

She has personally raised funds to build a preschool with the help of the United Asian Consortium in 2018-2019 when they hosted the United Asian Consortium Showcase. (See Av Liab School Project 2019 video)

United Asian Consortium sponsors include: MSCR, East High School, United Asian Consortium, MOMs Deli, American Family Insurance, Viet Hoa Market, Duke Tints LLC, Friends of MSCR, Madison Reading Project, Naly’s Flower Shop LLC, Bambu in Sun Prairie, Advance Homes LLC, Ritual Beauty Studio LLC, Yummee Treats, Delights by Deja, Kue Cakes, Schmidt’s Auto Inc and MG&E.

Please contact Mayder Lor, MSCR High School Recreation Specialist at East High School, at mlor@madison.k12.wi.us for more information.