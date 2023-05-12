The United Asian Consortium to hold Asian-American Celebration Night on Friday, May 12 at Sun Prairie East High School at 5:30pm.

The United Asian Consortium is holding an Asian-Americans Celebration Night on Friday, May 12 at Sun Prairie East High School at 5:30pm. Families are invited to attend this free event and learn more about Asian culture. Enjoy children's Asian arts & crafts, fun activities, photobooth and more! The entertainment showcase begins at 7pm and includes a multicultural fashion show, dancing and singing in the theater. An Asian cuisine dinner is provided, 5:30-7pm in the school commons area.

According to Mayder Lor, MSCR high school recreation specialist at East High School and event coordinator, “I’m so proud of our afterschool youth who volunteer their time to create this large scale community event. They are learning teamwork, leadership skills, organizing skills, networking skills and volunteering opportunities.”

The MSCR United Asian Clubs at East and La Follette High Schools, along with Sun Prairie East High School United Asian Clubs are taking the lead on organizing this family engagement night and resource fair. This special night is open to all people to connect and learn about other cultures.

United Asian Consortium sponsors include United Asian Consortium, American Family Insurance, By Youth For Youth, United Way of Dane County, UW-Madison Extension Dane County, City of Madison, Dane County, Viet Hoa Market, Yummee Treats, Poke Mi, Duke Tints LLC, Friends of MSCR and the Hmong Legacy Market.

Please contact Mayder Lor, MSCR high school recreation specialist at East High School, at mlor@madison.k12.wi.us for more information.

MSCR is Madison’s public recreation department, serving the community since 1926. MSCR offers a variety of recreation programs for all ages including arts & enrichment, camps, fitness, outdoors, sports and afterschool programs.