RSVP for Asian Friendship Bowl

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Beginning with a large prepped martin or kettle gourd, you will be making a bowl featured with the symbol of your choice: tranquility, happiness, love, peace, wisdom, friendship, or harmony. The top will be adorned with chopsticks to complete the look. Appropriate for all skill levels; you will go home with a completed project.

Instructor: Deb Ready, Ready Gourds

Saturday, November 15, 1-4 p.m.

Registration Deadline: November 8

$70/$57 member

Crafts, Home & Garden
608-246-4550
