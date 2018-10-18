press release; Have you ever seen or heard the sound of traditional Chinese instruments? Would you like to know more about their history and repertoire? Members of the Asian Musical Instruments Community will give introductions to different Chinese instruments through discussion and performance. Attendees will also have a chance to interact with the instruments. AMIC works to facilitate cross-cultural understanding and community-building through music sharing and performance.

Performers: Joe A., Dawson N., Arya Yu