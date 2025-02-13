7 pm on 2/13 and 7 & 9:30 pm, 2/14-15. $25.

media release: Asif Ali started his career as a club grown comic & improviser into becoming a heavily credited tv/film actor. He can be seen on the Emmy Nominated series Disney+ Marvel WandaVision, The Mandalorian, Netflix Bojack Horseman, & much more! Recently, Asif is in the acclaimed feature Don’t Worry Darling w/ Olivia Wilde & Chris Pine as well as Amblin’s Easter Sunday. When he isn’t acting, Asif is touring with Jo Koy honing his craft in preparation for his comedy special. Standup is his first love & his bits have been featured on Comedy Central, Netflix, and FOX. In addition, he is also a member of a popular sketch group called Goatface Comedy w/ Aristotle Athari, Fahim Anwar, & Hasan Minhaj. For more, follow journey on all socials @alicomedy!