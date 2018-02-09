Asif, Kathy, Nonfinite, Mouth Full of Chicken

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: A night of jams dedicated to the performers of the Sunday open mic at Tip Top Tavern. This night is here to provide an extended forum for those artists, allowing for more time (and space) to create!

Show starts @ 8:00PM. $5 suggested donation - all proceeds go to performing artists.

MUSICS (more TBA)

Asif - Guitar, vocals (Metal)

Kathy - Mandolin, vocals (Singer/Songwriter)

Nonfinite - Game Boys, calculators, and other miscellaneous items re-purposed for musical use, vocals

Mouth Full of Chicken - Ukelele, vocals

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
