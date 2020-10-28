ONLINE: Ask a Coupla Bird Nerds

press release: Wednesday evening, a dynamic bird-nerd duo will answer your bird-related questions in our Ask a Coupla Bird Nerds live-stream event.

Carolyn Byers, Madison Audubon’s education director, and BJ Byers, conservationist at Groundswell Conservancy, are a great couple of bird nerds (really, they’re married and super nerdy) who are excited to answer your birdy questions!

To submit your questions: Either tune in live and type them into the comments box, or email carolyn.byers@madisonaudubon. org ahead of time.

To tune in live: Visit Madison Audubon's Facebook page on October 27 at 8:30pm and wait for the live stream to begin. You don't need to have a Facebook account to watch.

To watch afterwards: The recording will remain on our Facebook page , and will be uploaded to our YouTube channel on Thursday.