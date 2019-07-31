press release: What’s the best way to get answers to all of your UW-related questions? By asking Abe, of course! “Ask Abe,” the popular column featured in the Flamingle weekly online newsletter, answers Badgers’ questions — from the practical (Why is there an Abe statue on Bascom?) to the downright quirky (How many eggs does the Union hard-boil per day?). But now it’s Abe’s turn to ask you! Join Flamingle HQ for the first-ever trivia night at One Alumni Place. Grab your team and put your Badgers knowledge to the ultimate test. Snacks and a cash bar will be available — as well as beer from Hop Haus Brewing Company (run by Phil ’03, DPT’10 and Sara ’03, ’08 Hoechst) and fruit by Artesan Fruit (run by Eder Valle ’09).