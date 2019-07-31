Ask Abe

One Alumni Place 650 N. Lake St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: What’s the best way to get answers to all of your UW-related questions? By asking Abe, of course! “Ask Abe,” the popular column featured in the Flamingle weekly online newsletter, answers Badgers’ questions — from the practical (Why is there an Abe statue on Bascom?) to the downright quirky (How many eggs does the Union hard-boil per day?). But now it’s Abe’s turn to ask you! Join Flamingle HQ for the first-ever trivia night at One Alumni Place.  Grab your team and put your Badgers knowledge to the ultimate test. Snacks and a cash bar will be available — as well as beer from Hop Haus Brewing Company (run by Phil ’03, DPT’10 and Sara ’03, ’08 Hoechst) and fruit by Artesan Fruit (run by Eder Valle ’09).

One Alumni Place 650 N. Lake St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map
