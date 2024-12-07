× Expand Conner Daly Sasha Rosser and a mic. Sasha Rosser

media release: Welcome to Ask an Asshole, where comedians "solve" all your problems in 10 minutes or less! Submit your burning questions before the show; then, they'll be projected on a screen for stand-up comics to tackle in front of a live audience.

Use the form below to submit your problems or questions:

https://forms.gle/oT2uLiRzUmuN5Mgt9

With horrible advice from: Max Sorich, Peggy Hurley, David Donnick, Will Santino, Lizzie Kirch, special guests!

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser

Doors open at 7:30PM, show starts at 8PM. Enter the bar and performance space through the door on the right inside Gate 6. If you are looking at bleachers, you have gone too far.

While this is a FREE show, seating is limited, so it's recommended you reserve your spots on Eventbrite. $10 donation suggested to help support your comics.

RSVP on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/ events/3957943107860932/

Recommended for ages 18+. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving when doors open officially at 7:30pm.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.