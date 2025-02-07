Ask an Asshole
Forward Club 917 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Jason Hillman
Sasha Rosser
media release: Welcome to Ask an Asshole, where comedians "solve" all your problems in 10 minutes or less! Submit your burning questions before the show; then, they'll be projected on a screen for stand-up comics to tackle in front of a live audience.
Use the form below to submit your problems or questions:
https://forms.gle/oT2uLiRzUmuN5Mgt9
With horrible advice from:
Ben Katzner
David Donnick
Peggy Hurley
Special guests!
Hosted by:
Sasha Rosser
----------------
Friday, February 7, 2025
Doors open at 7:30PM, show starts at 8PM
The Forward Club
917 E Mifflin St.
Madison, WI 53703
Enter the bar and performance space through the door on the right inside Gate 6.
----------------
While this is a FREE show, seating is limited, so it's recommended you reserve your spots on Eventbrite:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ask-an-asshole-tickets-1130711010069
$10 donation suggested to help support your comics.
----------------
Recommended for ages 18+.
Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving when doors open officially at 7:30pm.
We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.