× Expand Jason Hillman A close-up of Sasha Rosser. Sasha Rosser

media release: Welcome to Ask an Asshole, where comedians "solve" all your problems in 10 minutes or less! Submit your burning questions before the show; then, they'll be projected on a screen for stand-up comics to tackle in front of a live audience.

Use the form below to submit your problems or questions:

https://forms.gle/oT2uLiRzUmuN5Mgt9

With horrible advice from:

Ben Katzner

David Donnick

Peggy Hurley

Special guests!

Hosted by:

Sasha Rosser

----------------

Friday, February 7, 2025

Doors open at 7:30PM, show starts at 8PM

The Forward Club

917 E Mifflin St.

Madison, WI 53703

Enter the bar and performance space through the door on the right inside Gate 6.

----------------

While this is a FREE show, seating is limited, so it's recommended you reserve your spots on Eventbrite:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ask-an-asshole-tickets-1130711010069

$10 donation suggested to help support your comics.

----------------

Recommended for ages 18+.

Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving when doors open officially at 7:30pm.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.