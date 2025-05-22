× Expand Jason Hillman A close-up of Sasha Rosser. Sasha Rosser

media release: Welcome to Ask an Asshole, where comedians "solve" all your problems in 10 minutes or less! Submit your burning questions before the show; then, they'll be projected on a screen for stand-up comics to tackle in front of a live audience. Open mic to follow shortly after 8pm.

Use the form below to submit your problems or questions:

https://forms.gle/oT2uLiRzUmuN5Mgt9

With horrible advice from: Max Sorich, Jerry Hamedi, special guests!

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser

Doors open at 6:30PM, show starts at 7PM. Show room in basement.

While this is a FREE show, seating is limited, so it's recommended you reserve your spots on Eventbrite.

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1202266668175976

Recommended for ages 18+.

Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving when doors open officially at 7:30pm.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.