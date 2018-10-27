Ask the Doulas: Doulas 101

press release: Join several experienced birth doulas for an opportunity to ask questions about pregnancy & birth, meet other families, and learn about amazing resources in the Madison Community! The theme for October will be "Doulas 101," and beginner's guide to doulas, what we do, and how we can help. Feel free to bring your kiddos along!

Hosted by: Tammy Soderling, Alix Loniello, Miranda Welch, and Claire Baker