Ask the Experrts

media release: Join our monthly online programs in 2024 for an opportunity to connect with plant health experts from the UW-Madison Division of Extension. Each session, held on Monday afternoons from 1:00-2:00 pm, is your chance to ask questions about your trees and shrubs, garden vegetables and ornamentals, and lawn. Whether it’s about plant diseases, pesky insects, or the selection and general care of plants in and around your home, our panel of seasoned experts will provide you with insightful answers. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to cultivate your knowledge and keep your plants thriving.

These online sessions are free but registration is required for each one that you would like to attend. Upon registration you will receive an email confirmation with the link for joining the session.

All sessions are Mondays from 1:00-2:00 PM.