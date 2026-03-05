RSVP for Ask Us Anything: A Genealogy Q&A

media release: Do you have a question about researching your family history? Or how the Wisconsin Historical Society (WHS) can help with your genealogy project? Join our very own genealogy experts to get answers and learn about how to use WHS collections and services for your family history research. WHS holds one of the top five genealogical collections in the country, with materials from across the United States and Canada, including newspapers, family history books, court records, and more. Archivist Lee Grady and librarians Rebecca Hopman and Jill Fuller will answer questions from the audience and highlight their favorite tips and resources for family history research.

Don’t wait … register today to save your seat!

Tuesday, April 7, 2026, 7 - 8:30 PM Central

Register by Sunday, April 5, 2026