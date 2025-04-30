Asking Alexandria, From Ashes to New, Royale Lynn, What Lies Below

media release: Nashville-based artist Royale Lynn is disrupting the active rock scene with a unique genre-bending sound marked by fearless ambition and gutsy abandon. Her latest single, "BATTLEGROUND," out Feb. 21, delivers a powerful mix of soaring vocals and razor-sharp riffs, chronicling the tumultuous experience of escaping a toxic relationship and emerging stronger and more resilient.

“Sometimes the best thing to do is let go and walk away...even when it's hard. Love shouldn't be a war zone. I hope this song gives strength to those who are scared to leave." Check out the lyric video below:

From small-town girl to Nashville singer/songwriter, Royale Lynn has been refining a crossover country/hard-rock sound that has resonated with 1 Million followers across socials so far. Her viral self-released anthem “Six Feet Deep” shot to No. 1 on Billboard’s Hard Rock Digital Sales chart, and with the addition of recent singles “SACRIFICE” and “Death Wish” (featuring Danny Worsnop), Royale maintains a whopping 850 Thousand streams per week and counting.

After signing to Epitaph Records, Royale took 2024 by storm. Earning the distinction of being named one of Loudwire’s Artists To Watch, she was also heralded by Billboard as “a ferocious newcomer with ceiling-scraping vocals.” Spending much of the year on the road, Royale toured North America alongside Skillet and Seether, played festivals like Louder Than Life, Rocklahoma and Aftershock; receiving the once-in-a-lifetime chance to perform onstage with metal legends, Disturbed. With her crossover sound resonating with the next generation of music fans, Royale Lynn is poised to claim her throne.

You can catch Royale Lynn on tour with Asking Alexandria this Spring, starting on April 23rd in Buffalo NY, through May 14th in Tampa, FL. Royale will also grace the stages of festivals like Welcome To Rockville, Rock Fest, and Upheaval this May.